ATLANTA -- Dramatic body camera video shows the moment a couple of Atlanta Police officers saved a passenger from a burning car.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Lenox Road near State Route 400 around 4 a.m.

According to police, the car hit a metal utility police and the engine compartment was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Citizens at the scene help get the people out of the car, however, the front passenger was still trapped.

Officers Williams and Tierney worked together to get the person to safety.

"Come on get out," you can hear someone screaming in the background.

"His legs are stuck," another person yelled.

One of them used fire extinguishers to calm the fire as the other worked to get the passenger out.

"Pull him out, pull him out, pull him out," you can hear in the background.

They were able to pull the person through the drive side.

One of the officers had burns on his pants from the flames, but only sustained minor scrapes and bruises. Three people were taken to the hospital.

"We are extremely proud of the actions of these officers. They acted quickly and with determination and ultimately were able to remove the passenger before he sustained further injury," APD Sgt. John Chafee said. " We are also thankful for the actions of the citizens who stopped and assisted immediately after the accident. This accident could have been much worse than it was where it not for the actions of the citizens and officers who put aside concern for their own safety and acted to help those in need.

The crash is still under investigation.

