We have a bit of a dreary start to the new work week. Lots of fog and mist around for Monday morning. For the afternoon we'll stick with a lot of cloud cover, but some areas of sunshine are possible.

Just a few scattered showers for today, but for Tuesday we have a more organized storm chance that will arrive. Some of these storms, especially to the north of Macon could be on the strong side.

The main window for a strong storm would be from late morning in to Tuesday afternoon. The main threat is likely the potential for gusty winds, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially to the north of Macon.

The rest of the work week stays pretty unsettled, before nice weather moves in for the weekend.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday... Cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows near 60.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

