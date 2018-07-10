Mainly quiet and cool for tonight. We start the work week cloudy, cool, and soggy. Rain will be likely for the next couple of days. Shower chances stay promising through Thursday. Rainfall totals between 2-4 inches possible, with some locally heavier amounts. We finally clear out by Friday and for the weekend.

Highs will stay in the 50s for the work week with lows in the upper 40s/low 50s to start the work week and upper 30s to end the work week. The weekend looks fantastic with sunshine, highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday... Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night... Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday... Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.

Tuesday Night... Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday... Cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs near 60.

