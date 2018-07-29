After a very rainy week we're returning to our regularly scheduled summer programming. For this weekend we'll have highs in the low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday with scattered storms. We stay in a fairly stagnant pattern in to the week ahead with more scattered storms and highs in the low 90s. Keep in mind that with the humidity we have in place feels like

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Lows near 70.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

© 2018 WMAZ