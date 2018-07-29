A few storms possible tonight, but come the overnight, we look mainly dry. After a busy week of weather, the weekend finally mellows out. Smaller shower and storm chances mainly in the afternoon and evening hour with highs in the low 90s. This pattern will continue for the duration of the 7-day forecast.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/ a storm or two possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Lows near 70.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

© 2018 WMAZ