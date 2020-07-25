Drive-by back-to-school bash held in Warner Robins

The goal of the back to school Bash was to engage students on tips needed to be successful

Folks in Warner Robins organized a drive-by and virtual back-to-school bash on Saturday.

Former 13WMAZ sports anchor Chris Porter hosted the event at Deloris Toliver Park.

The goal of the bash was to engage students on tips needed to be successful during the year, whether in the school house or their house.

Folks could also engage in high-impact workshops, and listen to music and participate in giveaways. It was all followed by a free drive by lunch and they also received school supplies.

Founder and President of The READ Foundation, Shirlyn Granville, says it is important to support the youth.

"It’s important because we’re right here in the center of the Deloris Toliver center because Deloris Toliver was an officer in the Warner Robins Rec Teen Center," Granville said.

Granville says this is an annual event.

"We decided it would be awesome to come back to this park where youth use to plan their own programs and adults would just chaperone them. So we’re trying to get back to empowering our young people and not always telling them what to do."

Granville says this is an annual event.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.