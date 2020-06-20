MACON, Ga. — People across Central Georgia celebrated Juneteenth on Friday.

The Tubman Museum and the Macon Centreplex partnered to present a Juneteenth drive-in celebration.

The drive-in movie selected was "Dreamgirls."

People had the opportunity to enjoy concessions while they watched the movie. Everyone was encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Timikel Sharpe was at the event and says it's important that the younger generation understand why Juneteenth is celebrated.

"Today it becomes more emotional for me when I see children and I'm happy that parents are bringing their children out so that they kinda start to learn history and what these specific dates and things mean," said Sharpe.

The show was free but attendees were encouraged to donate $25 or more.

