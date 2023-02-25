Drive-thru car painting offered ahead of the Cherry Blossom Festival

To get in the spirit, you can get your car painted with flowers or different designs ranging from $10 to $50.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival is almost here!

To get in the spirit, you can get your car painted with flowers or different designs.

The car windshield painting is a drive through event off of Riverside Drive at the ACME Center.

Peggy Whyte has been painting cars to prepare for the cherry blossom festival for several years.

She likes to call this painting preview of the festival "let's get this party started."

This year, she's already painted for 30 businesses downtown to kick off the pink party.

Her daughter, Kelly Walker, also helps paint. She joined in around 7 years ago, and it came naturally to her after watching her mom do it over the years.

This is their first Saturday painting, but don't worry - she will be back out to paint more cars if you missed it the first time.

The drive through painting will also take place on March 4 and March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.