Driver abandons truck after hitting, injuring person in Macon accident

MACON, Ga. — A person is in critical condition at a Macon hospital after a car accident early Sunday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Dylan Wood of Warner Robins was stopped at a traffic light on Pio Nono Avenue at Broadway.
It was about 3:45 a.m. when an unknown man driving a 2006 Freightliner ran into the back of Wood's Honda Accord. The driver of the truck did not stop after hitting Wood's car, according to a release.
Investigators later found the Freightliner abandoned on Houston Avenue.
Wood was transported to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and listed in critical condition.
The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision should contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.