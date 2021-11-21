Driver abandons truck after hitting, injuring person in Macon accident

It happened around 3:45 Sunday morning on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A person is in critical condition at a Macon hospital after a car accident early Sunday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Dylan Wood of Warner Robins was stopped at a traffic light on Pio Nono Avenue at Broadway.

It was about 3:45 a.m. when an unknown man driving a 2006 Freightliner ran into the back of Wood's Honda Accord. The driver of the truck did not stop after hitting Wood's car, according to a release.

Investigators later found the Freightliner abandoned on Houston Avenue.

Wood was transported to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and listed in critical condition.