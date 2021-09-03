Driver airlifted to hospital after Thomaston high-speed chase ends in crash

The driver reportedly had a range of speed from 100-150 mph

THOMASTON, Ga. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a Thomaston high-speed chase ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to Thomaston Fire Department Fire Chief Renee Harris, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the corner of South Church Street and Veterans Drive.

Harris says the fire department responded to an accident with a motorcycle.

Thomaston Police told the fire department the wreck was the result of a high-speed chase, and the motorcycle had a range of speed from 100-150 mph, Harris says.

The driver lost control coming around the corner of the road when they drove into a telephone pole. They were later airlifted to the nearest trauma unit.

Harris says the fire department doesn't have information on the driver or their condition at this time. No one else was hurt.

