Driver burned after car flips, crashes, and catches fire at Macon Taco Bell

The driver got trapped in the car and had to be rescued

MACON, Ga. — A driver is being treated for burns after a car wreck at a Macon fast food restaurant.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Taco Bell at 4040 Bloomfield Road just after 5 p.m. Monday.

It was reported to deputies a vehicle flipped and crashed into the outside patio of the restaurant then caught fire, trapping the driver.

The driver went to Atrium Health Navicent after being rescued from the car.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the driver received severe burns and will be flown to the Augusta Burn Center.

The driver has not been identified yet. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information about what happened can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.