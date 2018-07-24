A man has been charged in a hit-and-run left a 17-year-old boy dead in Macon County on Monday.

RELATED: State Patrol questions driver in fatal Macon Co. hit-and-run

J'aire Maxie, 17, left his home to get some fresh air around 5 a.m. Monday morning, but was struck by a truck that fled the scene.

RELATED: 'This was my baby boy:' Mother mourns loss of her teen son after Macon Co. accident

The state patrol says the truck driver, Kevin Baker, 53, of Buena Vista, who hit Maxie on Highway 26, is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Georgia State Patrol Baker later approached a trooper at the accident scene and said he thought he hit something.

Investigators questioned the driver and Sergeant Robbie Roberson says the man was later arrested.

He says an accident reconstruction team is back at the site on Tuesday, and the driver may face further charges.

© 2018 WMAZ