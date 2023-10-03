Driver dead after three-vehicle crash in Wilkinson County

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver failed to yield on GA-18 at GA 243.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 33 in Milledgeville responded to a three-vehicle crash on GA 18 at GA 243 in Wilkinson County on Saturday around 3 p.m.

A Plymouth Neon was driving south on GA 18 and attempted to cross GA 243. The driver failed to yield to a Dodge Charger crossing the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge Charger crashed into the passenger side of the Plymouth Neon.

A Honda Pilot stopped at the intersection and was hit by crash debris.

According to the GSP news release, the driver of the Plymouth Neon was pronounced at the scene.