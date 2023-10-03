Driver dead after three-vehicle crash in Wilkinson County

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 33 in Milledgeville responded to a three-vehicle crash on GA 18 at GA 243 in Wilkinson County on Saturday around 3 p.m.
A Plymouth Neon was driving south on GA 18 and attempted to cross GA 243. The driver failed to yield to a Dodge Charger crossing the intersection.
The driver of the Dodge Charger crashed into the passenger side of the Plymouth Neon.
A Honda Pilot stopped at the intersection and was hit by crash debris.
According to the GSP news release, the driver of the Plymouth Neon was pronounced at the scene.
No one else was injured.