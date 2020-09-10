Driver in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash near Perry bank

Georgia State Patrol says the driver jumped out of the pick-up truck before it crashed into a tree

PERRY, Ga. — A person is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a wreck near the Robins Financial Credit Union location in Perry Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michael Screws with Georgia State Patrol, the driver of a pick-up truck was leading Houston County deputies on a chase when they went through an intersection near the bank on Perry Parkway.

Screws says the driver ran over a concrete median and damaged the truck’s wheel before it went across the road.

The driver jumped out of the truck right before it crashed into a tree.

Screws says no one was injured in the crash, no other vehicles were involved and the suspect was captured near the scene of the wreck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.