Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-16 in Laurens County

GSP says the driver was going west on I-16 East when they hit another car head-on, killing the person inside

DUBLIN, Ga. — A driver is dead and another is injured after an accident on I-16 in Laurens County. According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers were initially called for a wrong-way driver and, on their way to that part of I-16, were told the driver had caused a crash.

Georgia State Patrol says its initial investigation shows a Chevy Impala was going west on the left eastbound lane of I-16 when they hit a Volvo head-on. The driver of the Volvo died from their injuries.

The driver of the Impala was airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. Their condition is unknown.

Neither driver has been identified yet. The accident is still under investigation and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting.