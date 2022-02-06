Driver leads car chase, takes off in Wilcox County

The driver took off from a moving truck in Pineview on Thursday.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A driver took off from a moving truck during a car chase on Thursday in Wilcox County.

Wilcox County Sheriff's office says a deputy tried to make a traffic stop for a minor violation in Pineview, on SR 112.

That's when the sheriff's office says the driver led deputies on a chase around Pineview.

They say he then left the truck while still in motion.

The truck crashed into trees and over an embankment.

No one was injured, but deputies say the driver was not located at that time.