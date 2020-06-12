Driver okay after car flips on Riverside Drive

The Georgia State Patrol says about 200 feet of guardrail and chain link fence were destroyed in the crash.

MACON, Ga. — A single-car crash in North Macon Saturday left the driver with minor injuries.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on Riverside Drive when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The car hit the guardrail and chain link fence separating Riverside Drive and Interstate 75.

The car flipped several times before stopping in a southbound lane of Interstate 75.

According to the GSP, the driver only had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.