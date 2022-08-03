'Driving Me Crazy!': The stretch of I-75 between Sardis Church Road and 96 in Perry

David Wilson says calling I-75 dangerous between exits 151 and 142 is an understatement, especially when you begin approaching the exits.

BYRON, Ga. — Traveling around Central Georgia isn't always a smooth and easy ride. Sometimes you come across trouble spots, those places where driving is difficult, or even dangerous.

One Byron man says the stretch of interstate he drives every day is in bad shape.

David Wilson says calling I-75 dangerous between exits 151 and 142 is an understatement, especially when you begin approaching the exits.

"There are severe potholes, there are areas where the interstate is collapsing, there are edges between the lanes when you go to transfer from one lane to the next lane," said Wilson.

He says the condition of the highway is unsafe for motorcyclists, people driving with unsecure cargos, and really just anyone having to travel the road.

"It's dangerous for cyclists because the potholes are so deep and long, and someone driving with unsecure cargo... it sets them up for potential accidents. It's not uncommon to be following a semi and when they hit the areas, the back of their trailers pop up," said Wilson.

He wants to see something done about it very soon.

"They need to resurface this whole nine-mile section from Sardis Church Road to Highway 96 in Perry," said Wilson.

If not?

"If there's not already been an accident, there will be an accident," said Wilson.