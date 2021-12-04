Driving Me Crazy!: Traffic at Forsyth Road Starbucks blocks Kroger entrance

Joanne Garcia has lived in the Wesleyan Woods neighborhood for more than 30 years and says many of her neighbors share the same concerns

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says the traffic flow into the Kroger parking lot on Forsyth Road is driving her crazy!

Joanne Garcia's daily routine often involves getting coffee from her neighborhood Starbucks. She says the drive-thru line at the Forsyth Road location makes it difficult and often backs up onto the main road.

"I've been stuck on a right hand turn with people sticking out in the road trying to get in. If I'm coming from downtown Macon, then you can't get in at all. You have to change your plan and try to get in at the other entrance of the Kroger shopping center," said Garcia.

She's lived nearby in the Wesleyan Woods neighborhood for more than 30 years and says many of her neighbors share the same concerns.

"We were hoping that maybe the engineers could put in a traffic light to at least give a little bit of an edge to the situation," she said.

In 2019, the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board approved plans for a traffic light at the Kroger entrance. The Bibb County Engineering Department and the Georgia Department of Transportation both say Kroger is handling the stoplight project and will use a contracted company to install it.

"We're very happy that they're talking about a stoplight, but the time it takes can be an impediment within itself, so we'll wait and see what they decide," said Garcia.

13WMAZ reached out to Kroger's media team and the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board for an update. They did not respond by our deadline.

