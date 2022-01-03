'Driving Me Crazy!': Light at Hwy 96 and Butten Road in Houston County

Colten Holley says trying to make a left turn at the light on Hwy 96 and Butten Drive is a nightmare.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Traveling around Central Georgia isn't always a smooth and easy ride. Sometimes you come across trouble spots, those places where driving is difficult, or even dangerous.

For one Houston County man, it's the lights at Hwy 96 and Butten Drive in Houston County. Colten Holley says trying to make a left turn at the light on Hwy 96 and Butten Drive is a nightmare.

"It's just been flawed from the start. They put it there in like 2010 and going Eastbound and u-turning from Jersey Mike's and Chick-fil-A... there's no turn signals and you're on your own no matter when you turn," said Holley.

When you're making the turn, you can't always see the cars that are coming.

"I would say that it's dangerous because if there's people turning left from both directions, you literally cannot see oncoming traffic... at all," said Holley.

He says sometimes he tries to avoid the turn altogether because it's not safe.

"I just want to see a turn signal going eastbound and I don't like people having to yield on the green light going either direction because you just can't see," said Holley.

He says if something isn't done soon, someone will eventually get hurt in a crash.

He reached out to the Georgia Department of Transportation in 2020 and he says they told him they would conduct a traffic study at the light.

"I reached out a year later, in 2021, and they said that they'd make alterations to the traffic light," said Holley.

He reached out to GDOT again in June, and they said that they would start construction in November.

13WMAZ also reached out to GDOT. They plan to extend the westbound left turn lane on SR 96, and upgrade the signal to 'flashing yellow arrows.'