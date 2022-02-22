'Driving Me Crazy': Super speeders on Thompson Mill Road are driving one Bonaire couple crazy

Mary and Jeremy Winters say they'd like to see more patrol officers during school hours.

BONAIRE, Ga. — Traveling around Central Georgia isn't always a smooth and easy ride. Sometimes you come across trouble spots, those places where driving is difficult, or even dangerous.

For one Houston County couple, it's a road they live on and have to travel everyday -- Thompson Mill Road in Bonaire.

"My name is Mary Winters and the super speeders on this road are driving me crazy," said Winters.

She grew up on Thompson Mill Road.

"Me and my family moved here in 1992 and I only moved away from this neighborhood for just a few years," said Winters.

In 2014, Mary moved back with her husband. She says there were a lot of changes while she was gone.

"Especially when they extended Thompson Mill because half of this [Thompson Mill] used to be dirt road. That's how far back I go," she said.

With those changes brought super speeders.

"Last year, we had someone get hit out here. We had a pedestrian that was out walking and my wife actually got hit from across the street over here," said Jeremy.

"I just had pulled out of my driveway, I was barely to the next driveway and somebody hit me, almost going parallel with me while pulling out from the neighborhood across the street," said Mary.

In 2020, the Houston County Schools built the Bonaire Primary School on this street.

"You would think with them putting the school right there, it would urge people to slow down, but it really hasn't. It was nice when there was construction because they were tearing up the roads and had plates across the street and it made people slow down, but now we've got the school zone and people just don't give two rips about it," said Jeremy.

Both say their biggest fear is a child getting hit while walking to school.

"If this happens to one of the kids, God forbid, what else comes on? Because you're going to have a bunch of irate parents and then there's going to be a lot of stuff that's going to happen," said Jeremy.

They say something needs to done fast.

"There's never been a police officer there and let's see... school started back in August. I've never seen a cop out there. Nobody is watching the speeds, nobody is doing anything and people are just leaving the school left and right hauling tail," said Jeremy. "Mainly during school hours, or close to the school zone hours when kids are being dropped off and let out."

They say they would also like to see more speed enforcement to monitor how fast drivers are going.

13WMAZ reached out to the Houston County Sheriff's Office to see if this problem has been brought to their attention. We have not heard back from them yet.

Is there a road near you that's driving you crazy? Email us at news@13wmaz.com.