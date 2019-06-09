GRAY, Georgia — When it comes to football on Friday nights, the Jones County Greyhounds are the only show in town.

The lone high school in Gray enjoys the full support of all Jones Countians.

Our Drone13 crew caught the natural grass field getting a number and yard line touch-up, along with a good watering as they flew over the field earlier this week.

The stadium is the site of our Week 3 edition of Tailgate 13. The community support is clear, from the beautiful stadium next to the high school, to the scoreboard filled with local advertisers.

The 2-0 hounds are putting their unblemished record on the line against the 1-1 Northside Eagles. Both teams are usually in the playoffs.

Mike Chastain is in his first year as the head coach for the Greyhounds. He left Warner Robins High School to take the job, so he is familiar with the old Eagles, which were a long-time crosstown rival for the Warner Robins Demons.

The Greyhounds are also coming off of a year that saw them finish 8-3. It included a loss to Bainbridge in the GHSA playoffs.

Meanwhile, Coach Mike Chastain took his old team the Demons to a 12-3 season that ended with a loss to Bainbridge a few weeks after the Greyhounds lost.

