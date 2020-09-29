Drone13 flies over the historic Macon-Bibb Government Center

The building has a long and surprising history in downtown Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Blue skies and fall weather were too much for our Drone13 Team to pass up recently.

They took to the skies over Rosa Parks Square and the Macon-Bibb County Government Center. The building has a long and surprising history in downtown Macon.

A historic marker out front says the Monroe Railroad and Banking Company built the building in 1837.

In 1863, it served as a Civil War hospital, and even became the temporary capitol of Georgia at the end of the Civil War.

For most of its history, the building has served as Macon City Hall -- housing the Macon Police Department and the mayor and city council offices.

With consolidation in 2014, the building became The Macon-Bibb County Government Center. It now houses the consolidated commission and mayoral offices.

The Classic Revival-style building sits across from Rosa Parks Square, which features a lawn and monuments.

Those monuments include one to Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Rodney Davis, who threw himself on a hand grenade during the Vietnam War to save his fellow soldiers.

The building was completed just 14 years after the founding of Macon. The city was incorporated in December 1823, growing out of the frontier settlement around Fort Benjamin Hawkins.