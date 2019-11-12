MACON, Ga. — Those giant spans of concrete crews are laying along the Macon Interchange route are helping the project take shape.

It's really visible in this November flight from Drone 13 over the I-16/I-75 construction zone.

The first phases of the project won't wrap up for a couple of more years, but it's really starting to show now.

The stretch from Spring Street to I-75 north and south show the greatest progress, although the stretch between Pierce Avenue and I-75 south is also showing dramatic changes.

Most of the concrete spans were not up yet during the earlier Drone 13 flights of the construction in July and August. This video below shows the construction zone from back in July.

The first three phases of the half-billion-dollar project will wrap up over the next two years and includes a lot of the construction you see now. It begins just south of Pierce Avenue on I-75, and continues past the Hardeman Avenue exit on I-75 south. Construction continues over through the Spring Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard exits on I-16. Later projects will be bid on in 2021 and 2023.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has a timeline for the projects and a description of each phase here.

The project is complicated by crossings over the Ocmulgee River, as well as a new pedestrian bridge linking two sections of the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood, which was cut in half when the interstate originally came through Macon.

