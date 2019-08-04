MACON, Ga. — Sandy Beach Water Park is for sale and the price has been dropping.

Associate Broker Art Barry, who has the property listed for sale, says it cost about $5 million to build four years ago. The park hit the market at $2 million, but Barry says the price cut to $925,000 and now sits at $595,000.

From #Drone13 you can see the park features a pool, wading areas, splash pads, a fun-slide, and a lazy river.

If you've got a little over half a million large laying around, you can make it yours!