FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Early April means strawberry season is here! The Lane family made their name by growing peaches and pecans for more than 100 years. The strawberry patch at Lane Southern Orchards is pretty sweet, too. #Drone13 lets you see the grounds like you never have before.

You have the option of picking your own, or you can find them already picked in the store. Sometimes after a busy weekend, they may close the field for a day or two to give the crop time to recover, so you may want to call first during the week.

The famous Georgia peaches will start coming in from the fields around mid-May.