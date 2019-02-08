MACON, Ga. — Students are returning to school and that means prep football season is just around the corner.

A quick check of Macon's Henderson Stadium from Drone 13 shows a lot of work left to do. The stadium is going through several upgrades spread across three seasons. Last year included the stands. This year focuses on adding irrigation, laser-leveling the field, and replacing the turf. Next year will focus on concessions, field houses, and the parking lot. Altogether, the price tag is more than $3 million.

As the video shows, there's a lot of work to do, but they've got some extra time. The first game isn't scheduled there until September 20th.

Our Football Friday Night season kicks off on August 23rd!

RELATED: Bibb Schools' new video scoreboard at Ed Defore Stadium, as seen by #Drone13

RELATED: Aerial view of Macon's I-75/I-16 interchange project shows progress

RELATED: Drone13 catches Macon Bacon home field improvements during opening week

RELATED: Lake Sinclair dazzles with #Drone13