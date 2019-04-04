FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Pure Flavor greenhouse sits in the heart of Peach country in Georgia. As a matter of fact, it's located near Fort Valley in Peach County.

The entire project will cost more than $105 million to build. It will span 75 acres.

13WMAZ gave you a first look inside as the first crop of cucumbers and tomatoes were harvested in December. You can learn more about it here:

Now Drone 13 flew above the site to give you the first aerial view of the site. Phase 2 is supposed to be built in 2020 and will double the size of the facility. The final of the three 25-acre phases will be built after that, and to learn more about Pure Flavor's unique Georgia facility and what drew the Canadian company here, you can check this out: