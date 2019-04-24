MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Yoder's is a favorite with locals, and its combination of great food, a bakery, and its setting in the heart of farm country make it popular with tour groups, too.

The Mennonite restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m until 2:00 p.m. each Tuesday through Saturday. Dinner is served from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday. The bakery opens at 7:00 a.m.

When our #Drone13 crew arrived for a sunrise shoot the staff was already busy getting ready for the lunch crowd. There's also a store there. You can find everything from fresh-made donuts, to home baked breads, pies, and cakes.

A quick look from overhead shows the beautiful farm setting that makes the restaurant a popular stop for tour groups.