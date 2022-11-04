'Drop and shop': New doggy daycare opens in Macon Walmart

Shop while your pup plays, or just drop them off for the day!

MACON, Ga. — A new business in Macon makes it where you can go shop while your pup has play time. Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open on Harrison Road inside the Walmart.

Assistant Manager Elizabeth Worthy has worked in the canine field for over 20 years.

"Getting paid to play with dogs all day... that's the go-to, so this was a perfect fit," she said.

She says it's something Walmart has wanted to do for awhile.

"It was a match made in heaven," she said.

And -- it's open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Camp Counselor Alison Pedaggi says she grew up around all types of animals.

"I can't really imagine a more peaceful and rewarding work environment," she said.

Any size or breed can come enjoy an hour and a half, or a whole day of playtime and socialization.

For safety reasons, they have a two door gate at the entrances having no two doors open at the same time. There are external pins for a 15-minute meet and greet area through the gate for new dogs.

"The dog's safety is always our #1 priority," Pedaggi said.

If your dog needs medicine, they can administer it. All dogs must be spayed/neutered and fully vaccinated.