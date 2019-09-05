WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Right now, eight women are facing prostitution related charges after they were arrested in an undercover police operation on Wednesday.

They stand accused of crimes, but one expert we spoke with on Thursday says many women who find themselves in this situation do so because they feel trapped.

One woman we spoke with says it's easier than you might think to slip into that life, especially when you're facing impossibly tough circumstances.

"I got introduced to a guy and he introduced me to prostitution," said Sarah Kennedy. "Shortly after I got introduced to drugs, cocaine, alcohol, marijuana everyday."

She was not arrested this week, but she is describing her life just a few years ago.

It wasn't always that way.

"Before that I was a single mom, hardworking mom... had my own apartment, three children... then one thing fell after another," she said.

She started to get behind on her bills. Her kids left to stay with her family. She lost her home and fell into prostitution.

Some months later she realized she wanted out, but learned that wasn't easy.

"I didn't know how I'd ever stop," she said.

Her saving grace came from an unlikely source: a high profile arrest in Centerville after she led police on a high speed chase.

"I thank God I was arrested here because I would not have ever quit using drugs and I don't feel I would have quit prostituting had I not been arrested and had that time (to heal)," she said.

Houston County counselors worked with her.

"There are people out there who are willing to help you," said Trawick.

It paid off.

Kennedy says she's now drug free. She has a new job and an apartment.

This weekend, for Mother's Day, she'll see her kids again.

"What else did I go through all of this for if it wasn't to come on the other side of this and say, 'You can get through it, you can make a change?'" said Kennedy.

The help worked for Kennedy. Now, Trawick wants to make sure more people get the assistance they need.

Trawick works at Empowered Living Counseling and Life Coaching, and says it's often a sense of desperation that leads to sex work.

According to her, two of the most common gateways to prostitution are drug addictions and an inability to afford basic needs like food and shelter.

Sure enough, police say five of the eight women had drugs on them when they were arrested.

But she says help is available.

"What I find is that a lot of times, people don't know where to go to find these resources," Trawick said. "There's help in the community for everything from health insurance, basic medical care, housing, clothing, food a lot of the area churches will offer support."