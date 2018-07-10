We'll have clouds around as well as some fog/mist to start Monday, but by the afternoon a cold front will move through and bring us some clearing. Temperatures will actually be falling for much of the day. On average afternoon temperatures for most spots will be in the low to mid 50s.

Then temperatures will plummet tonight with a mostly clear sky and brisk northwesterly breeze. We wake up tomorrow with many spots near 30 degrees.

Factor in the breeze, and it will feel like it's in the 20s for many areas. Yep, bundle up for sure.

Even for the afternoon tomorrow we'll be struggling to reach the 50s with a mostly sunny sky. It will be pretty much the same thing for Wednesday with a frigid start, then a chilly but dry afternoon. We remain dry through the end of the work week.

Then for the weekend the rain chance will return for Saturday afternoon in to Sunday. Temperatures will trend much warmer as well. Highs by Sunday should be near 70 degrees.

Monday... Mostly cloudy start, showers and light mist possible. Clearing through the afternoon. Afternoon temps in the low 50s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cold. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday... Showers possible. Highs near 70.

© 2018 WMAZ