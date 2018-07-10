Another day of 50s is on tap for central GA. We should stay dry through much of today, but then moisture returns and rain chances increase. By tomorrow, we are looking at widespread rain, and that will likely persist into Tuesday. Rainfall totals range from 1.5 - 3 inches.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs near 60.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

