A cold front moving in tonight will bring us a chance for mainly light rain. The best chance for showers will come after 11PM this evening. Rain persists through Monday morning, but then clears out for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be cool this week... only reaching the 50s!

Sunday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance late. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain chance. Lows in the 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible early. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

