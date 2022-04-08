'It's a service that's a calling unlike any other': Dublin adds bonuses for new police officers

The city of Dublin is offering signing bonuses to police officers based on experience level.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Around the country, cities are experiencing a police officer shortage, and Central Georgia is no exception.

Dublin leaders looked to change that, and the city plans to fill vacancies in the police department.

According to acting Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon. The Dublin Police Department is looking to fill five vacancies specifically in their patrol division.

"More officers on the street helping the community, being involved in the community, and just the safety of our officers. I hope that is the main thing that we accomplish with this," Moon said.

There's $50,000 dollars budgeted for the bonuses this fiscal year.

"If we get five certified officers that's all were going to be able to provide the incentive for," Powell said.

City Manager Joshua W. Powell says the incentive program works on a tier system.

The lowest bonus starts at $2,500 for police officers who still need to get post certification, and agree to a contract of 2 years.

Next, someone with less than 5 years of experience who's already certified would get a $5,000 bonus with a 4 year contract.

Lastly, an officer with 5 or more years of service will get a $10,000 bonus with a 6 year service contract.

"The social issues that are going on economic issues that are going on. There's a lot of variables in it I think the biggest thing is that we realize that," Moon said.

"They are a very dedicated group of individuals their heart is in it you can tell. It's a service that's a calling unlike any other," Powell said.

City leaders hope some extra money paired with a desire to serve will bring potential officers in to answer that call. All new officers will need to go through field training.

The Dublin police department will have a link on the city website to fill out an application. You can also go by human resources and pick up an application.