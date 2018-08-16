DUBLIN — This weekend, the city of Dublin is inviting you to help make their downtown more bike-friendly.

Looking down the streets of downtown Dublin, you won’t see bike lanes. Christopher Johnson noticed that when he moved to town.

“It was not very good. A lot of motorists were not used to cyclists being on the road,” he said.

Johnson has been biking in Dublin for seven years and says he hasn’t always felt safe.

“I was hit in 2015, and that was out of negligence of the driver,” he said.

Rebecca McWilliams with Visit Dublin says the only marked bike route is State Route 40 and other scattered routes throughout the county.

Currently, the only things bikers have is pedestrian walkways, but McWilliams says that’s going to change soon.

“We’re going into the education phase. How do we reach out to the public – the people we want to get on bikes – and use this trail,” McWilliams said.

Once it’s completed, it will run through the whole county with some parts having a dedicated bike lane and other parts of the trail sharing the road with cars.

It’s something Johnson says the city desperately needs.

“I think signage and bike lanes would be helpful,” he said.

That’s why the city is coming together Saturday to host a work shop to talk about bike infrastructure in the city and more.

“So people can come out, bring their bikes, get on one and experience [what] riding the streets of downtown Dublin [is like],” said Williams.

The event begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Madison Market.

