Dublin banker plans to retire after 61 years in the business

VP of Citizens Bank, Brian Bowles, says everyone in Dublin knows June Moore. Having a career that long is almost unheard of in the business.

DUBLIN, Ga. — You know, people retire everyday, but one woman in Dublin has spent over six decades in the banking business. Now, she's ready to really enjoy her golden years.

Back in 1960, June Moore had just got married and was working at a dry cleaners across the street when the Bank of Dudley president invited her to work at their branch. She did, and now 61 years later she is going to retire from Citizens Bank.

Brian Bowles, the vice president of Citizens Bank, says for someone to have such a long career is unheard of in the business.

"Everyone in Dublin knows June Moore," he said.

She's be 80 come June 2021. As you can imagine, things have changed... a lot.

"As a customer would come in the door, I knew who he was," Moore recalled. "I just handed him a deposit slip with the carbon in between. People don't even know what carbon is... and then I can remember in 1982 when we had our first debit card."

She's worked at three banks throughout her career -- all in Dublin. She's had every job you can imagine from teller, to branch manager, to loan officer.

"My favorite job all those years is when I was a drive-in teller," said Moore.

Come May 28, she is going to cash out and spend more time with her great-grandkids, Levi and Luke. You can see down at her core that Moore is a true people person, and folks just don't walk through the doors much anymore.

"I can't believe you can sit in your living room and deposit a check," she exclaimed.

You can bet she was an asset through the years a person you could bank on. She also plans on spending more time on the family farm with her husband, who also just retired at the age of 83.