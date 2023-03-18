Dublin celebrates St. Patrick's day with parade and Irish dinner

The city decked out in green for the 39th annual St. Patrick's day parade, and then hosted a corned beef & cabbage dinner.

MACON, Ga. — Dublin was decked out in green on Saturday to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day!

The city began their festivities with the 39th annual Dublin Saint Patrick's day parade.

Folks lined the streets to see several cars and floats make their way downtown, with some painted green and covered in rainbows.

Some of the floats and entries were from organizations like Fairview Park Hospital, Dublin Ford, East Laurens High cheer, East Laurens band, Modest Unified Methodist Church, and many more.

In addition to floats, 13WMAZ's own Frank Malloy and Ben Jones were grand marshals of the parade this year!

Some other people featured in the parade include the Dublin fire department, the police department, Dublin's mayor Joshua Knight, the Dublin Youth Council, and the Dublin senior citizen of the year.

The parade began at 10:30 a.m., and finished around 12 p.m. It started on Jackson street and ran all the way to Bellevue Avenue.

After the parade was over, people could head over to First United Methodist Church for the Saint Patrick's Corned beef and cabbage dinner at noon.

They began cooking at 10 a.m. yesterday, and served several people on Saturday, with more than 100 people coming through to get a plate.

Jim Caldwell of Dublin has prepared the meal for more than 20 years, and loves to serve his community.

The dinner included corned beef, cabbage, sliced carrots, potatoes, a slice of bread, and a brownie for dessert.