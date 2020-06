DUBLIN, Ga. — The Chick-fil-A location in Dublin will be closing for renovations at some point in June.

According to a statement from the chain, the renovation will update the restaurant to its latest design in order to accommodate an increase in capacity and provide better service.

The statement did not say when the location was planned to reopen.

“We are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and look forward to serving our guests once we re-open,” said the statement.