Feels like fall: Dublin Christmas tree farm opens pumpkin patch

DUBLIN, Ga. — It's fall and what says 'I'm ready for the season' better than picking out your own pumpkin?

Southern Cypress Christmas Tree Farm will open its pumpkin patch this Saturday.

The farm has been family-owned and operated since 2016, but they only started the pumpkin patch last year.

"We've added a lot more since then," said Mallory Shumpert.

There will be face painting, cookie decorating, cornhole, popcorn, boiled peanuts, and even a photo-op.

Shumpert and her sister, Marlee Powell, help their family on the farm in a year-round effort to grow Christmas trees.

"Our dad is the most hard-working person that we know," Powell said. "We all like to help him, we all love to be out here, spending time with our family."

It all started when the local Christmas tree farm closed. Their family went every year to pick a tree out together, so Shumpert says they were "bummed" when they couldn't do that anymore.

"That's what we did every year since we can remember," said Shumpert.

So, the family did what they thought was best -- opened their own farm. Now, they use the farm to provide events for the community.

"As long as I'm with my family, I'm happy," Shumpert said.

The pumpkin patch starts off the holiday season from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

They will host a movie night on Oct 1 and 2. They'll show Hotel Transylvania at 6:30 p.m.

"We just want somewhere for kids and families to be able to come and enjoy themselves and have a good time," said Shumpert.

The Christmas tree farm will begin selling trees on Nov. 20, and they'll stay open until the trees are gone or the season is over.

They're located at 851 L.C. Pope Rd in East Dublin.