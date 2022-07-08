'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary

Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries.

Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded.

13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was out in Dublin today for the homecoming service.

The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.

Church leaders say that though the pandemic impacted attendance numbers, they're determined to celebrate the next 215.

James Hughes has been the youth pastor for nineteen years.

"For the most part, if you get them pointed in the right direction, they'll take off and then you just guide them," Hughes said of his job.

Hughes says the pandemic has caused attendance to fluctuate, and it hasn't quite returned to what it was before covid-19.

However, he's determined to keep attendance up and maintain a strong community.

"There's some strong roots here. So, I'm expecting it to keep on going," he said.

Hughes credits the success of the church to the congregation.

After the church held a service in the historic chapel, the congregation made their way over to the fellowship hall for a good ole southern lunch of fried chicken, mac n cheese, and more.