DUBLIN — An East Dublin church is remembering its late pastor by continuing a tradition that spans more than 20 years.

Deborah Moore is busy making sure everything is ready so they can continue a 25-year tradition started by the late Pastor Joe Moore.

“[We’re] eating Thanksgiving dinner and enjoying the football games, and he said we need to be doing something -- a service to our community,” said Moore.

He turned that thought into a reality in 1993 by serving at least 350 plates of food each year.

It’s continuing to grow more and more each year, though one person will be missing.

Pastor Moore died on Nov. 18 last year.

Even though Pastor Moore is no longer with them, the tradition of feeding people is going to continue into its 26th year.

Deborah says the community came together to donate food to the church to keep the pastor’s memory alive.

“We are continuing to help those in the community and we are inspiring others to help in the community,” said Moore.

They have all turkeys and fixin’s and they even deliver some to homebound people who can’t make it out.

"There are a lot of people who are looking forward to this Thanksgiving meal, who wouldn't necessarily have one if we didn't provide it," Moore said.

Even though her husband is no longer physically here.

"I'm just elated because I've seen his vision being continued, and not only his vision being continued, but we're continuing to help those in the community," Moore said.

Volunteers, community members, and new Pastor Patrick Toney will be helping hand out all the food.

