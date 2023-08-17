Dublin City Council makes change after controversial new city rebrand

The past two weeks saw many comments over the new rebrand on social media. Here's what the mayor and city council had to say in response.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin's city council meeting started with almost a full room Thursday.

Some in the crowd were wearing Irish green, and many came to hear about the city's rebranding which had been a big topic online this month.

After the City of Dublin posted their new logo on Facebook this month, over 100 comments were left on the post.

While some people said they liked the new logo, most criticized it for ignoring the Irish history and the traditions the old logo embodied.

"We're gonna miss the mark from time to time," Mayor Joshua Knight said. "But we have to keep our ears open and keep our minds open to the feedback that we receive."

The feedback Mayor Kight received didn't fall on deaf ears.

On Aug. 10, he put out a statement on Facebook.

"I’ve requested the City Manager to pause all spending related to the re-branding effort until the City Council can reevaluate the project, with consideration of the shamrock and colors," Knight wrote.

At the meeting, the mayor asked the council to consider a resolution.

"I want to at this time ask council to consider a resolution to cease the branding package that was previously sent to council. And to confirm as the city's logo and mark the shamrock and green color," Kight said.

The city council voted to approve that resolution, saying that the city mark and logo moving forward will include a three-leaf shamrock and green as the primary color.

"No deviation from this standard shall be authorized without further action of council," City Council member Richard Mascaro, Jr. said.

The floor was opened up for comments, but the Mayor requested no questions be asked during the open floor.

About six people spoke, with one person in favor of the new rebranding.

We reached out to the Mayor's Office to find out how much was spent on the rebranding, how much will be spent to change the rebrand, and what that means for Downtown Dublin, and Visit Dublin, which also went through a rebrand at the same time. We did not hear back.