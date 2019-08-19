DUBLIN, Ga. — Driving through downtown Dublin, you see a lot of old buildings, including city hall. Leaders are now looking at ways to upgrade the historic building.

They've hired a firm to come in and get the project moving along.

"In my lifetime it has always on the outside looked like this," said City Manager Lance Jones.

Over the years, the building was not always used for government.

"It used to be a high school. It was a city school," said Jones.

He says the building, built in 1902, got a new face when the city moved in.

"They did a renovation in the 50s. The city moved in that time, the city redid the façade at the time, and it has been through several renovations through the years," Jones said.

In recent years, the city changed the locks on all of the doors and added key card access. They also spruced up the outside of the building.

"We have fiber glass columns that we are hoping will last a lot longer -- they are structural, so they are holding up that part of the building," Jones said.

He says they're not done yet.

"The next step -- we have hired a firm called 2WR. They are going to come and map the whole building, and we are going to take a comprehensive look at the grounds, handicapped access," Jones said.

He says the city already plans on replacing the windows and repainting the brick, while also giving neighbors a chance to weigh in.

"Hopefully we have some dedicated meetings, just dedicated to that -- inviting people in to tell us what they would like to see with city hall," Jones said.

He says the firm will take about six months to come up with a plan, and the city is committed to keep the façade of the building.

The city is paying 2WR $60,000 for the project with taxpayer money.

