Dublin City Hall temporarily closes after employee exposed to COVID-19

The city will be doing a professional cleaning of the building after an employee was directly exposed to the virus

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin City Hall is closing its inside offices to the public effective immediately after an employee has come into direct contact with COVID-19.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the inside offices will be closed to the for the safety of customers and employees.

As the employee awaits test results, the city will be doing a professional cleaning and sanitization of the building.

City hall is scheduled to reopen on July 6. If you go to city hall to pay bills, you can use the city’s online bill pay system or drive-thru window. You can also call 478-277-5010.