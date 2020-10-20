According to a news release from the Dublin City Schools Board of Education, students who selected in-person learning will return on November 9.

According to a news release from the Dublin City Schools Board of Education, students who selected in-person learning will return on November 9. Teachers will return on October 26 in order to transition back into the new learning environment.

Students will remain on a virtual learning plan from October 27 until November 6. Parents who selected another option but want to continue fully-virtual learning will be able to do so.

The release says the board considered 3 plans: one for the original phased return starting in January, the next remaining fully virtual, and the final option which the board voted in favor of.