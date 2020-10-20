DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Schools voted Monday to send students back to school based on parents' choice of in-person and remote learning.
According to a news release from the Dublin City Schools Board of Education, students who selected in-person learning will return on November 9. Teachers will return on October 26 in order to transition back into the new learning environment.
Students will remain on a virtual learning plan from October 27 until November 6. Parents who selected another option but want to continue fully-virtual learning will be able to do so.
The release says the board considered 3 plans: one for the original phased return starting in January, the next remaining fully virtual, and the final option which the board voted in favor of.
Parents will have the ability to make changes to their learning environment on January 15.