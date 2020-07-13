Dublin City Schools Board of Education approves optional September 8 reopening date

According to a news release from Dublin City Schools, the proposed calendar shifts the first day of school to after Labor Day.

DUBLIN, Ga. — During its regular board meeting Monday evening, The Dublin City Schools Board of Education approved an optional 2020-2021 school calendar.

According to a news release from Dublin City Schools, the proposed calendar shifts the first day of school to September 8, after Labor Day. Teachers and staff will begin pre-planning August 3-7, with professional learning slated for August 10-26. A pre-assessment day for students based on grade level will be conducted August 27-September 4. The release says teachers will be trained in Google Classroom and digital learning during the month of August.

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Fred Williams said, “Tonight’s decision by our BOE will help put our staff in a better position to not only meet the educational needs of our students, but also maintain Student Health, Safety and Wellbeing as we navigate this pandemic.”

The 164-day calendar was decided upon by the board with input from parents and community members.

“More than 91 percent of our teachers voted in favor of this calendar option, and it was unanimously supported by our Local School Governance Teams,” Williams said. “This is a great example of our Charter System flexibility in action, and of the importance of engaging stakeholders at all levels. I want to thank everyone involved in this process.”

