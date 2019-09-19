DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Schools hopes voters approve a bond referendum on the ballot this November to give them more resources for teachers and students in the classroom, but some taxpayers are wondering if a 'yes' vote means their taxes might go up.

"This particular bond, we are looking to do is for $3.2 million (3.25 mil)," Superintendent Fred Williams said.

The money would be used for a number of improvements in the school system.

RELATED: Dublin math teacher goes virtual, uses YouTube to help teach students and parents

"We would be able to be more attractive and retain staff with that money," Williams said.

He says the money would be used for upgrading buildings and improving technology throughout the district.

A bond means the district will borrow money and eventually pay it back. Williams says any bond means taxes could be raised to pay it off, but says he doesn't think that will happen. He says he believes the district can pay it back on their own.

"We know that we can pay for these bonds without taxes or doing anything that would cause taxes to go up. We are not trying to raise taxes," Williams said.

Documents show Dublin City Schools should receive $9.7 million for the fiscal year in tax money. Williams say those funds ensure they can pay their debt.

Dublin City Schools

"And it also shows this year we would get an increase of $500,000, so we know with even that alone, we would be able to budget to service the bonds," Williams said.

He says if voters reject the bonds, it would make the city less competitive for recruiting teachers, so he hopes taxpayers in Dublin see the benefit of the bond referendum.

Voters will vote on the bond November 5.

RELATED: Retired Dublin and Laurens County educators gave decades to teaching careers

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.