DUBLIN, Ga. — Classes are canceled for all Dublin City schools Friday for the AA state championship football game, according to a release from the school system.

The game will take place at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta starting at 1 p.m.

“This is a momentous occasion that our entire Dublin City family should have the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy,” said Superintendent Fred Williams, in the release. “Our hope is that as many of our Dublin City family and community will join us in Atlanta to see our Fighting Irish play for their fifth state championship in school history.”

The Fighting Irish will be facing off against Brooks County High School in the championship game. Dublin beat out Thomasville last week in the semifinals, 55-45.

The release said tickets for the championship will be sold at Dublin High's main office Monday to Thursday this week from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about parking and stadium policies, click here.

