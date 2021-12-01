Dublin City Schools earns school board recognition from GSBA for sixth time

Dublin City Schools exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2021 Exemplary Board.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Schools has achieved the status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s 2021 Exemplary School Board recognition.

The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership, according to a release.

Dublin City Schools exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2021 Exemplary Board.

The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.

In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.

For more information click here.